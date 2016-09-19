Security has been tightened in and around the city ahead of the Cauvery Supervisory Committee (CSC) meeting to be held in New Delhi on Monday.

Additional forces, including reserve battalions and paramilitary forces— which are camping in the city since last week— have been deployed at sensitive areas in addition to the city police personnel. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force till September 25 across the city. Patrolling has been intensified in sensitive areas followed by a flag march by the central and reserve forces, a senior police officer said.

Apart from the 13 companies of the central police forces, Karnataka State Reserve Police, Central Armed Reserve, Rapid Action Force and Quick Response Teams will be deployed in the city.

Meanwhile, the Kannada Okkoota has planned to observe a bandh at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Attibele on Monday morning.

They have also planned a massive rally from Attibele. In view of this, the Bengaluru Rural police have also deployed their personnel at the entry and exist points of the city to ensure law and order.