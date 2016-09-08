With the city expected to completely shutdown on Friday over the Cauvery bandh, the city police have prepared elaborate security arrangements to ensure the bandh goes off peacefully.

Over 3,551 police personnel from the Bangalore City Police Commissionerate will be stationed around the city, while additionally 36 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, 30 platoon of the City Armed Reserve, one company of the Rapid Action Force, 1 commando vehicle and 1 water jet truck – to disperse violent protests – will be deployed, said the police on Thursday.