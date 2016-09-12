Second edition of BizLitFest to begin on September 17

The 2016 edition of India’s only business literature fest, Bangalore Business Literature Festival (BizLitFest), is expected to be a congregation of business leaders, authors and speakers sharing their varied memoirs of business experiences.

The second edition of the fest, beginning on September 17, at IIM Bangalore campus is themed ‘Entrepreneurship Literature’, featuring “entrepreneurs and entrepreneur eco-system leaders,” according to the organising team.

Team member of BizLitFest, Shinie Antony, also the co-founder of the Bangalore Lit Fest, says the dedicated subject of business literature will grow in the coming years.

“There is business in business. Writers and readers incorporate their wisdom in this field into life at all levels. This awareness can only grow,” she says.

“Most publishing houses now have imprints for business books and writing on corporate affairs and strategy which is gradually taking centre stage. Started along with writers V. Raghunathan, Shankar P. and business consultant Sangeeth Varghese, this festival will be a curious mix of subjects pertaining to business and books,” adds Ms. Antony.

Amongst the top speakers are Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of Myntra, Manish Sabharwal, chairman of TeamLease, Sahil Barua, co-founder of Delhivery, Naga Prakasam, mentor at NSRCEL and social entrepreneur, Wilma Rodrigues, founder of waste management company SAHAS. Representing the academia would be India’s top social innovation expert Prof. Anil Gupta who teaches at IIM Ahmedabad. Other speakers include Devdutt Pattanaik and historian and author Ramachandra Guha.