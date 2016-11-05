The long-pending plan to set up a world-class School of Economics in the State may soon become a reality. The institute may begin from the 2017-18 academic year. The State government is all set to lay the foundation stone on April 14 on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The project had been in the eye of a controversy as Jindal Aluminium Ltd. were initially roped in for the project. The company had offered Rs. 100 crore to start the school in collaboration with Bangalore University, but backed out after the project hit a roadblock. On Friday, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy and Commissioner of the Department of Collegiate Education Ajay Nagabhushan visited Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus and identified 50 acres for the institute.