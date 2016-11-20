A 30-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after a school bus knocked him down near Garvebhavipalya service road on Hosur main road on Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as James Keith, a sales executive of an auto-mobile showroom and a resident of Garvebhavipalya. Around 8 a.m., he was on his way to work when a bus from Sadhguru Sainath International School, near Kudlu village, rammed into the bike. Keith slipped and sustained severe head injuries. The bus was on its way to pick up children.

Passers-by alerted Madiwala traffic police station, who shifted Keith to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The bus driver sped away with the vehicle.

The accident closely follows incidents that have thrown light on the safety of schoolchildren in buses. More than 50 drivers have been arrested this year after they were found in an inebriated state — a huge rise from the 15 drivers arrested last year. In September, the issue came to the fore again when 40 students had a miraculous escape after their bus rammed into a wall at Sathanur near Chikkajala.

Earlier this month, a motorist died when his motorcycle was engulfed in fire after a collision with a school bus at Attibele.