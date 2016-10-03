The Byatarayanapura traffic police detained a 42-year-old school bus driver on Monday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, who has been identified as Gangadhar, was working for Siddaganga Public School in Chandra Layout, and was on his way to pick up children.

The traffic police, who are on a special drive to crack down on drunk school bus drivers, caught Gangadhar and subjected him to the alcometer test. It revealed that he had consumed alcohol beyond permissible limits. The police detained him and seized the bus.

It may be recalled that the Hebbal police on Sunday detained the ambulance driver of a private hospital on the charges of drunk driving.