To promote merit students pursuing fine arts, the Karnataka Lalithakala Academy has invited applications from eligible students for merit scholarship.

Those studying in fine arts and visual arts colleges recognised by any university in Karnataka, those studying under Gurukula system recognised by the State government, and those doing their graduation/postgraduation in fine arts are eligible to apply.

Applicants should be residents of Karnataka and aged between 16 to 25.

Applications invited

Eligible students can send their applications, duly attested by the head of the institution, to the Registrar, Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, Kannada Bhavan, 2nd Floor, J.C. Road, Bengaluru-560002 before October 23.

For details, visit the academy’s websitewww.lalitkalakarnataka.orgor call 080-22480297, according to a release.