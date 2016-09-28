While Karnataka’s confrontation with the Supreme Court seems all set to continue, many legal experts said the State government should stick to the resolution of the State legislature for utilising stored Cauvery water only for drinking purposes.

Some of them said that 18,000 cusecs of water could be released as “one-time gesture” if there was any increase in the storage level in the four reservoirs during the past one week.

Former Advocate-General B.V. Acharya and many other senior counsel said Karnataka government should adhere to the resolution passed by the legislature, though the Supreme Court has asked the State to release water for three days despite the resolution.

If Karnataka now decides to release water for three days, it would indicate that enough water is available and the decision taken earlier was wrong, Mr. Acharya said, while suggesting that the State authorities should not release water and be prepared to face the consequences of not adhering to the direction.

“What was the need for the court to order water release for three days when it has asked the Union government to facilitate talks between the two States? There is no urgency for release of water to Tamil Nadu. I would have supported the Supreme Court order for immediate release of water if Tamil Nadu required it for drinking purposes, he said.

Meanwhile, some senior counsel said the Supreme Court should have roped in the Centre at the initial stage of hearing of the plea on September 5 itself and should have given an opportunity for resolution of dispute through talks.

Karnataka government should adhere to the resolution passed by the legislature, says B.V. Acharya