The 103-year-old State Bank of Mysore on Tuesday unveiled the busts of its patron Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and founder Sir M. Visvesvaraya at its head office. The busts were unveiled on the occasion of the Rajyotsava celebrations by Managing Director N. Krishnamachari.

SBM was established in 1913 as The Bank of Mysore Limited with the patronage of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the then Maharaja of Mysore. A release said that the bank’s business turnover exceeded Rs. 1,29,569 crore and it made a net profit of Rs. 358 crore as of March 31, 2016.

— Staff Reporter