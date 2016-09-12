Karnataka : Bengaluru : 11/09/2016 : Safety of children in schools... Transport Inebriated drivers ferrying children to and from schools is not the only concern that needs to be addressed. Problems such as overcrowded private vans and taxis. (pic for Whats Your Issue column) 11 September 2016. Photo : V Sreenivasa Murthy

School buses and vans riddled with issues such as drunk drivers, overcrowding and lack of attendants

On August 31, 20 children at Venkatala in Yelahanka had a narrow escape when a drunk school bus driver lost control on the vehicle and collided with other vehicles. Consequent to this, traffic police booked eight school bus drivers in the city on the charge of drunken driving. The most worrisome aspect of the police action is that the bus drivers booked were on their morning rounds and had schoolchildren while the inspection was carried out.

School buses, vans and autorickshaws are riddled with issues that put the safety of children at peril. Overcrowding, lack of GPS in buses and no attendants, these are some of the other problems that parents have raised.

For parents, every trip is a source of anxiety. “Even if the children get late by five minutes we get jittery,” said Waseem Memon, co-founder of Drive without Borders. His children go to school in a private van. “The van comes in front of my apartment complex gate, while the school bus has a defined route,” he added. He wishes there was more regulation for private cabs. “Twelve to 15 children are driven in a van, they remove the seats to put up benches, and there is no safety. A child’s hand may get caught in a nail, children could get sick fast owing to being in close contact,” he said.

Software professional Nisha Menon, who lives in Ramamurthynagar, made sure to choose a school for her son were he could commute to safely. “I picked a school which would provide pick up and drop to the front of our house. For me, safety of my children is paramount,” she said. The buses are fitted with GPS and parents have insisted that a female staff member is on board every bus, she added.

Talking about overcrowding in private cabs, she said, “I have seen min-vans driving with 25 children cramped inside. All the school bags are tied to the rack on top of the vehicle. It looked like the vehicle could topple any time.”

Based on the Supreme Court's directive, the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (conditions for vehicles engaged in transport of schoolchildren) guidelines, issued in 2012, specify the following rules: has issued guidelines directing all school managements to adhere to certain safety guidelines. Some of the guidelines are: all school buses should be fitted with speed governors, and the body of the van shall be painted highway yellow colour. Besides this, the driver of the cab must have valid licence to drive LMV-Transport Vehicles for a period of at least four years. Many of these private vehicles do not adhere to the basic rules issued by the Supreme Court.

Manoj Thelakkat, resident of Sarjapur Road, said, “We have found instances of school buses running without a conductor, the door of the bus not being closed, or drivers taking the wrong direction on a one-way. It is the safety of children at stake. Some of these schools have been pulled up several times,” he added.

Schools are quick to point out that they are not responsible to enforce rules in these cases. However, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recently passed an order stating that if rules governing school transport are violated, school managements would also be held accountable.

Schools must ensure basic rules are followed

Schools must ensure that basic rules are followed, feel parents. One parent suggested that talking to the staff every morning would help prevent incidents of drunk drivers taking the wheels. “In my son’s school, every morning before the buses go on their rounds, the transport manager holds a meeting with the staff. This helps to hold them accountable,” said Gayathri Ananth, whose son studies in class 1 at a school in Kanakpura Road. “There should also be checks to ensure that people with adequate experience alone drive the buses,” she added.

Another suggestion is that transport staff be brought under the school’s payroll to improve accountability. “Once schools outsource transport to a contractor, they are quick to wash their hands off. Even if something happens, they blame it on the transporter. To the parents, it does not matter who is running the buses, as the school charges the fee,” said Manoj Thelakkat, whose children go to a private school in Sarjapur Road.

Expert speak

We plan to intensify checks over the coming days. We have advised schools to keep an alcometer and conduct checks on drivers every morning. The schools are the ones that arrange the drivers, they should be held accountable.

R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

People speak

The private school vans operate as bad as private taxis, with drivers engaged in reckless driving and overcrowding inside the vehicles.

Manoj Thelakkat, Sarjapur Road resident

Although many buses are fitted with GPS, the GPS tracker apps provided by schools do not work all the time. Sometimes the child would not have reached the drop point but the app says that he or she has.

Sreevidya, Murugeshpalya resident

My daughter takes the school bus. The comforting factor is the female help in the bus who not just gets the children in, but also helps them cross the busy road. Earlier, my daughter would go by a private cab which was always overcrowded.

Bharathi Chandrashekar of ThalaghattapuraThe additional factor of the school bus having route co-ordinators to arrange the flow of buses makes the system better. Their elaborate screening once helped them get rid of a driver who was drunk, which makes us feel safer while sending our children.

Shyamala Ramesh, Kanakapura Main Road