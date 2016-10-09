The act of vandalism has been attributed to an allegation made by pourakarmikas to the police that Sneha Nandihal, president, B.M. Kaval Indiranagar 1st Stage Residents Welfare Association, had been ‘disrespectful’ to them.

The police, who intervened in the matter and brokered peace between Ms. Nandihal and the pourakarmikas on Friday, said that latter had alleged that Ms. Nandihal had used her foot to point to garbage that remained to be cleared on the street, which they said was derogatory.

A police official called it a political issue that had been blown out of proportion.