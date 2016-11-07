The city police have booked five accused involved in RSS worker Rudresh’s murder under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Additional Commissioner of Police P. Harishekaran said that during the course of investigations it was revealed that the accused with the help of others had carried out the murder to create fear in the society.

Investigations have also revealed that there are more people involved in the murder and efforts are on to nab them, he said, adding that the police have submitted a report to the court giving reason for booking them under UAPA.

The police had arrested five persons, including the district president of Popular Front of India Aseem Ahmed.