At the unveiling of a new website on Friday, the Transport Department announced the launch of the much-awaited online payment system that will allow vehicle owners to pay fees and tax for new vehicles online. Driving licence fees and quarterly tax for transport vehicles can also be paid online.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that in a few weeks, the entire process of new vehicle registration and applying for driving licence will be moved online with the arrival of the Sarathi and Vahan projects. The e-payment system has been implemented on a trial basis and so far Rs. 380 crore has been collected as tax and fees. The system is integrated with the Khajane II portal of the State government.

The new website can be accessed at transport.karnataka.gov.in