Officials book 32 cases against vehicles of educational institutions for violation of various rules

Just paying a hefty amount every year to school authorities to transport your child safely to and from school might not be enough to ensure their safety as officials of the Transport Department found out on Wednesday.

During a drive to check violations in south Bengaluru, RTO officials booked 32 cases against vehicles of educational institutions. “Four vehicles were operating without a fitness certificate. In other cases, drivers of school buses were found to be freshers without any experience. Rules specify experience of at least five years,” said Gnanendra Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Transport.

The past few months have brought to light several violations by school bus operators and drivers.

Several instances of drivers being drunk have come to light.

But the problem is more deep-rooted, according to officials who say that guidelines issued by the Supreme Court as well as by the State government on safe transportation of school children are flouted.

“Violations include the absence of a cleaner and drivers not wearing seat belts, phone number of the institute not displayed on the bus and absence of GPS tracking units, which are mandatory,” Mr. Kumar said. He said that schools, which were supposed to inform the RTO about the composition of transportation committees within the school, are yet to do so.

The committee is supposed to comprise parents, bus operators and school staff.

Motor Vehicle Tax

School vehicles: Rs. 20

per sq meter

College vehicles: Rs. 80 per sq meter

Regular maxi-cabs:

Rs. 1,100 per sq meter