Thirty-nine-year old Raghunanda (name changed) has a very important job. Every day, he gets into a school bus and ferries children to school and back. However, over the past few years, he started having a drink with friends after work and this slowly turned into an addiction.

“It is always on the top of my mind and I try very hard to not drink too much. But eventually, you lose track of how much you are drinking. Although I have never showed up drunk to work, there have been days when I would have a headache and it would affect my mood,” he says.

This week, several drivers like Raghunanda, facing issues with alcoholism, are making a beeline to sign up for a series of road safety programmes being organised by the Transport Department. The first of the lectures in Yeshwantpur last Sunday saw a packed auditorium. “We were expecting around 200 to 300 drivers to attend, but we had around 800 participants, which exceeded all our expectations,” said Joint Commissioner J. Gnanendra Kumar.

The second programme of the series on Tuesday saw over 500 people attending. “The aim is to educate them about how alcohol intake can affect their health and endanger the lives of the children that they ferry. There are many drivers, who are willing to listen and just need some help to quit the habit,” said Joint Commissioner J. Gnanendra Kumar.

The road safety programme will continue across the four zones of the city. “We also invite transport managers, principals along with the drivers. Lectures on alcoholism and tips on defensive driving and adherence to rules are held by experts,” Mr. Kumar said.

In the coming weeks, two more programmes will be held in the East and West zones. “Drunk driving among school cab drivers is a serious issue. This needs to be addressed on a war footing. These programmes also include eye check-up camps to encourage participants to abandon drunk driving,” a RTO official said.

Violation between April and August

Checked: 3,105

Booked: 145

Seized: 22