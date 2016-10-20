Members of the BJP, led by State unit presidentB.S. Yeddyurappa, protesting the murder of RSS worker Rudresh R. and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits,at Gandhi Statue on Wednesday.— Photo: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Investigators suspect that they called Rudresh R. toKamaraj Road

With the BJP and RSS holding protests in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, the police have intensified their probe into the murder of Rudresh R., who was hacked to death by two assailants on Sunday morning on the busy Kamaraj Road in Shivajinagar.

According to senior police officers, CCTV grabs of the assailants from the crime scene were sent to FSL for visual enhancement. “The CCTV grabs will provide vital clues on the identity of the assailants,” said a police officer. Investigators believe that the assailants called up Rudresh on his phone and asked him to come to Kamaraj Road. While he stopped to talk to his friends, two unidentified men on a bike knocked him down and hacked him to death. The police are also analysing Call Detail Records of mobile phones in the vicinity. “We are close to nabbing the assailants who are on the run,” said the police. Police Commissioner N.S. Megharik refused to divulge more details on the investigation.

NIA seeking updates

Sources in the city police told The Hindu that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence agencies, including military intelligence, have called seeking updates on the probe.

The NIA officials are looking at the communal angle in a bid to ascertain whether this murder fits into the pattern of attacks and murder of RSS and right wing activits in Mysuru, neighbouring Kerala and other parts of the country. A senior police officer said that the city police are also probing the communal angle with inter-State ramifications.

BJP stages protests

Members of the BJP, led by State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa staged a day-long protest at Mourya Circle on Wednesday condemning the murder and demanding quick action. Protesters shouted slogans against the government and failure of the police to arrest the assailants.

Union Law Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday visited Rudresh’s family to offer his condolonces.