The southern central zone unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday demanded ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), alleging their role in the murder of RSS worker Rudresh on October 16.

Speaking to presspersons, V. Nagaraj Kshetriya sanghachalak of RSS and in charge of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana drew parallels between Rudresh’s murder and those of Sangh Parivar activists in Mangaluru and Kodagu earlier.

“RSS will urge both the Centre and State government to ban the two organisations,” he said.

Condemning the move of the government to celebrate Tipu Jayanti on November 10, he said the government has “not learnt a lesson from the previous year’s incident.”

Sangh Parivar activists will protest against the government move, he added, clarifying that protest will not be under RSS banner.