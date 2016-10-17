A 42-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member, who was in the real estate and money-lending business, was hacked to death by two men around 11.30 a.m. on the busy Kamaraj Road on Sunday.

Rudresh R. was returning from an RSS route march when he was attacked by the duo, who were on a bike. Senior police officers maintained that the motive was personal.

“Evidence points to a row over a financial deal,” said a senior police officer.

‘Motive was personal’

Additional Commissioner of Police (East) P. Harishekaran, who visited the spot, said Rudresh had been embroiled in a financial row two months ago. “The motive is personal. We have definite clues about the assailants and they will be nabbed soon,” said Mr. Harishekaran.

Apart from holding the positions of mandal president of the RSS shakha at Shivajinagar and secretary of BJP for the Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, Rudresh was a realtor and operated a money lending business.

On Sunday morning, he was returning to his residence at Milkman Colony in Shivajinagar on his bike after participating in an RSS route march.

According to witness accounts, two men on a motorbike knocked him down. Before Rudresh could get up, one of them attacked him with a chopper.

Mr. Rudresh is survived by his wife and two children.