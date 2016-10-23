An armed gang hacked a 37-year-old rowdy to death in broad daylight in Subramanyapura on Sunday.

The deceased Ganesh was returning home from work when a group of armed men chased him near Jamboo Savari Dinne and hacked him to death. Few staff of the recreation club rushed out, but the gang managed to escape.

According to the police, Ganesh, who had several criminal cases against him, was working as a cable operator and a realtor in Subramanyapura. He was arrested in 2008 in a murder case and remanded to judicial custody before the police opened a rowdy sheet against him.

Police suspect that the murder could be due to gang rivalry. Senior police officer rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed probe.

The police have gathered some clues and efforts are on to nab the assailants, a senior police officer said.