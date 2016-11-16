FEW TAKERS:In order to save the few low denomination notes in hand, commuters are switching to modes of transport that may be more expensive but are not dependent on cash.— PHOTO: V. SREENIVASA MURTHY

Buses and other means of public transport incur losses as commuters go cashless

Bus conductors in the city are an unhappy lot. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which usually ferries close to 52 lakh passengers daily, has seen a slump in ridership with the Centre’s demonetisation move. According to officials, the daily revenue has fallen by up to 40 per cent.

Following the withdrawal of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes as legal tender, the non-availability of smaller denomination notes and long queues at banks and ATMs are forcing people to opt for modes of transport that are not dependent on cash.

“Our ridership usually peaks on Mondays, when the revenue is usually around Rs. 4 crore. However, since the demonetisation, the daily revenue has reduced by up to Rs. 1 crore. We estimate a loss of 40 per cent,” said BMTC managing director Ekroop Caur.

The reasons for this seem to be twofold. The discontinuation of high denomination notes as legal tender does not affect city-based services such as BMTC directly as fares are usually under Rs. 100, but limits on cash withdrawals and long queues at banks are making life difficult, say passengers. This also means there is a shortage of change with conductors.

“People are holding on to whatever small denomination notes they have. This has affected the way they travel,” Ms. Caur said. However, the corporation is now banking on its smart card pilot project to help bring back some of the passengers who have shifted to other modes of transport.

“We are going ahead with the pilot this week,” she said. This will allow regular commuters to opt for the BMTC smart card and go cashless on commute.

KSRTC also affected

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation too has been seeing a dip in revenue. While the corporation has a robust online booking system that allows cashless payment, the dip in revenue is around 20 per cent and more if the earnings from online bookings are not taken into account.