A day after The Hindu reported about the lack of basic work gear, such as gloves and face masks, for contract pourakarmikas, Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) offered to sponsor the gear in and around Whitefield. However, alternatives have to be found for the rubber variety, which has proven to be uncomfortable.

“We had offered rubber gloves to some pourakarmikas in the past, but they said it is difficult to pick up things wearing those gloves and didn’t use them regularly,” said Rajiv Unnikrishnan, Assistant Governor, RBITC.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP also cited the same problem. Permanent workers are provided with safety gear, but they prefer not to use them, as they would start sweating after wearing them for a while.

“We are trying to educate them, through resident welfare associations, about the importance of using safety gear. We have also experimented with various other material,” he added.