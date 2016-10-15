Major roads in the Central Business District have been closed for traffic including Kasturba Road, Hudson circle, Sidalingaiah circle, Queens circle, CTO circle, part of Ambedkar Veedhi, Rajbhavan Road and on Cubbon Road from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. in preparation for the Bengaluru Marathon - 2016 event held at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

According to a press release from Traffic Department, vehicles coming towards these areas have been asked to take an alternative routes. Heavy vehicles in the city have also been banned till the event.

Parking facility for the participants has been arranged at UB City and St. Joseph college grounds.