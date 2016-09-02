The Richmond Circle flyover, which had a full-length Kannada movie based on it (U-Turn,) is set for a makeover. Regular commuters will have to grin and bear with alternative roads over the next 40 days, beginning Friday, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) undertaking the work of resurfacing the road on the flyover.

This is the first of the series of re-surfacing work that the BBMP plans to undertake, the next being the Domlur and Dairy Circle flyovers. BBMP officials said work will be taken up on around six of the approximately 16 flyovers. BBMP Chief Engineer (Major Roads) K.T. Nagaraj said the road from Richmond Circle towards Double Road will be closed for 20 days, after which the stretch from Mission Road towards Residency Road will be taken up.

“The entire project will cost Rs. 1.5 crore. We will first take up milling work. The existing surface will be scarified and then asphalted. Tiki tar sheets will be laid, followed by bituminous concrete,” Mr. Nagaraj explained, adding that this was necessary as the road weight would increase substantially otherwise.

However, motorists are already dreading the impact on their commute time. They pointed out that roads nearby were usually choked despite the flyover. “It will lead to more traffic pile-up on alternate roads, especially during peak hours. Even the alternate roads are not in good condition. People will have to start from home or work an hour earlier now,” said Rohith A., who commutes from J.P. Nagar to M.G. Road.

Others hoped that the exercise will pay off by ensuring them a smoother commute. “From what we have seen in asphalting exercises on regular roads, they barely last a few months. Hope this is not one of those exercises,” said Ramya H., a commuter. However, Mr. Nagaraj said the Tiki tar would last for a minimum of five years.