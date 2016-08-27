Says Darshan’s kin has volunteeredto carry out demolition on their own if survey shows encroachment

When the drive to clear encroachments on storm water drains (SWDs) is likely to resume on Monday, the BBMP might target big builders, some malls and film actor Darshan’s house, which has been the subject of much controversy. The BBMP is awaiting results of a joint survey with the Department of Survey, Settlement and Land Records.

“We will not discriminate against anyone, rich or poor,” said Mayor Manjunath Reddy while announcing that the actor’s family has offered to demolish portions that are encroaching on SWDs if the survey indicates an encroachment. The house is under survey No. 53 of Ideal Homes in Halagevaderahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The BBMP undertook a fresh survey of R.R. Nagar and several other areas following allegations of discrimination.

“We have taken the old village maps and the actual layout maps. Plus, there is a survey of the SWD alignment. The findings of the fresh survey will have to be collated and compared carefully with the existing maps before we proceed,” said Veerabhadrappa B., Joint Commissioner, R.R. Nagar zone

Meanwhile, BJP leader N.R. Ramesh on Friday reiterated, “I have given enough evidence to support my claim that the extent of encroachments is 14,000 instead of the 1,923 listed by the BBMP. These include close to 30 shopping malls, 29 tech parks and three hospitals.”