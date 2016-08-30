In a move that has riled nursing students across Karnataka, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has in a sudden decision postponed the nursing examinations that was originally scheduled to be begin on Tuesday.

The move has reportedly been made following the direction of the State Medical Education department on Monday which asked the university to postpone the exams so that 1,700 nursing students who were not registered on the university rolls are “accommodated” and allowed to write the exams.

The exams have now been rescheduled to September 6.

RGUHS said that other examinations would continue as scheduled.