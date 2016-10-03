Farmers’ leaders, experts from Karnataka and T.N. to attend workshop on sustainable utilisation of Cauvery waters

At a time when executive heads of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have not been able to come to the talking table to discuss the Cauvery row, a few experts are trying to revive ‘Cauvery Family’ to facilitate farmer-to-farmer dialogue to ease the situation.

The Cauvery Family comprises a group of farmers and experts from both riparian States.

As part of such efforts, farmers’ representatives from both States will participate in a workshop on ‘Sustainable Utilisation of Water in Cauvery River Basin: Issues and Solutions’ in Bengaluru on Monday.

Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission chairman T.N. Prakash Kammaradi, who is also Karnataka convenor for ‘Cauvery Family’, will coordinate the workshop. Water conservationist Rajendra Singh, Cauvery Family Tamil Nadu convenor and economist S. Janakarajan, and agricultural economist Kuppannan Palanisami will participate in the event that at Institute for Social and Economic Change. Farmers’ representatives from both States including K.S. Puttannaiah and Kurubur Shanthakumar will take part.

Formed in 2003, the Cauvery Family in the past attempted to help farmers understand the ground realities in both States through extensive field visits. The Family had travelled from the birthplace of the Cauvery at Talacauvery in Kodagu district of Karnataka to Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu where the river joins the sea. The Family has not been active in the last few years and experts and academicians are now trying to revive it. Mr. Kammaradi made it clear that the Family was not a substitute to the ongoing legal process of resolving the age-old water-sharing row. “However, it will supplement such efforts through farmers’ dialogue,” he said. The workshop will look into various aspects of the Cauvery, including protection of its catchment area from pollution and preservation of the Western Ghats, he noted.