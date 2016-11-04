The waste is coming from a small-scale garbage processing industry on periphery of water body

Afraid of their lake going the way of water bodies in Bellandur and Varthur, residents of Mahadevapura are opposing illegal dumping of waste into the 48-acre Nallurhalli lake. They are upset with the people operating a small-scale waste processing industry in hutments on the northern side of the lake.

“The hutment-dwellers segregate waste and dump what cannot be salvaged into the lake,” alleges Shanthi Chandola, a resident of Nallurhalli. “Due to dumping and illegal settlements on the lake bed, water stagnates in the area, leading to breeding of mosquitoes," she says. She also accused restaurateurs of dumping vegetable and animal waste into the water body. In one instance, residents spotted waste from septic tanks being dumped into the lake.

Residents say they have repeatedly written to civic officials, but to no avail. "If no action is taken, this lake will die very soon," says Srinivas Reddy, a local resident who has been campaigning for several years to save the lake.

Gurudacharpalya ward councillor Nitish Purushottam said that the BBMP had issued a notice to the owner of the land where the hutments have come up. "When a person rents out land, it is his duty to ensure infrastructure for sanitation and waste disposal. The lack of such systems has created a health hazard for the residents," said Mr. Purushottam.

While officials have been unable to prevent dumping of waste, they are taking measures to clear the garbage at regular intervals. "We will install CCTV cameras in the surroundings soon. Hopefully, this will deter dumping of waste," he added.

Nallurhalli residents hope to restore the lake to its former glory. Ms. Chandola says, "At one time, the water was so clean that it was let out for cultivating paddy. We don't want it to disappear due to our neglect."

Bengalureans in several parts of the city have been campaigning to save water bodies in their neighbourhood, including those living near Bellandur, Horamavu and Maragondanahalli lakes. Recently, following several complaints by residents, the KSPCB issued a notice to officials to clean up the lake bed and prevent dumping in Banaswadi lake.

The lake has over 50 species of birds. A lot of effort has gone into beautifying the water body. A volunteer group meets every Sunday to clean the surroundings

— Shanthi Chandola, resident, Nallurhalli