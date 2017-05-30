Residents asked to vacate after compound wall develops cracks

more-in

Residents of an apartment complex in Kadubeesanahalli, Bellandur, were asked to vacate on Monday after a compound wall of the complex developed cracks. A multi storeyed building for a tech park is coming up on the adjacent plot.

Nearly 70 families, staying in one block of the apartment complex, were asked to vacate as a precautionary measure in case heavy rain continued to fall.

Hari, a resident of Utopia complex, said that after the adjoining wall between the apartment complex and the adjacent plot collapsed, officials asked residents to evacuate as a safety precaution. "They said that in case it rains heavily for a few days it could pose a risk. However the compound wall is being rebuilt and all the residents will probably move back tomorrow," he added.

Assistant Executive Engineer Munireddy said that experts had surveyed the building and it was safe to move back in. "The paved concrete around the building had developed cracks. The National Disaster Response Force suggested evacuation in case heavy rain continued," said Mr. Munireddy. According to him, the builders of the tech park had done soil protection work and the building was safe to move in.