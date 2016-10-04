A research scientist, from a private chemical industry in the city, was arrested in Hyderabad after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) crackdown on an inter-State drug network.

A total of 231 kg of amphetamine, worth around Rs. 45 crore, was seized during raids on various locations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, said an NCB release.

Among the arrested is Venkat Rama Rao, a research scientist in a private chemical industry in Bengaluru, who had arrived in Hyderabad to collect the contraband from the other accused, Ravi Shankar Rao. NCB sleuths then raided Mr. Rama Rao’s rented home in Hebbagodi (near Electronics City) from where 30 gm of amphetamine and Rs. 1.23 crore in cash was seized. His wife was questioned and then arrested.

Amphetamine works as a stimulant and is a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The network was busted during the first seizure raid made on September 30 from Miyapur, Hyderabad. As much as 221kg of the drug was seized there, while two people were arrested.

Another raid at a manufacturing lab in Hyderabad saw the seizure of a further 10 kg of amphetamine. The NCB said investigation was on to find others involved in the racket.