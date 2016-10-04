The pressure to abide by the Supreme Court’s directive on water release was felt by Karnataka when it tried to find a new lawyer to argue its case before the two-judge Bench of the apex court in the wake of senior counsel Fali S. Nariman deciding against arguing the case till it obeyed the court’s directive. “We approached several reputed lawyers, including Kapil Sibal. All of them insisted that the State release at least some quantum of water to escape the wrath of the SC,” sources in the State government said.

The State is confident of persuading Mr. Nariman himself to argue the case during the next hearing in the changed scenario.