The State government has decided to assess the loss suffered by farmers in the Cauvery basin and seek financial relief from the Centre. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said the memorandum on relief would be submitted to the Centre after assessing the loss.

The Cabinet also decided to recommend withdrawal of 22 cases filed against farmers and others in Mandya district during protests against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in 2012-13. Mr. Jayachandra said a recommendation on this would be made before the courts where the cases have been taken up.