The State government has initiated a 10-fold increase in the compensation for victims of man-animal conflict. Persons suffering from a permanent disability will now get relief equivalent to that given to the victim’s family in case of death.

While compensation for those with a permanent disability has been hiked from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakh, for partial disability it has been increased from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Compensation for crop loss

Forests Minister B. Ramanath Rai told presspersons on Monday that those suffering crop loss owing to animal attacks will get double the price of every quintal of crop as compensation. A Government Order to this effect was issued last month, he said.

Similarly, every case of property loss will get relief of Rs. 10,000 instead of the present Rs 7,000.