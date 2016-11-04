Two BJP legislators received relief from separate criminal and corruption cases on Thursday as the High Court of Karnataka quashed the cases booked against them by the police, and based on the private complaints lodged before the Special Lokayukta courts.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the order while allowing separate petitions filed by S. Muniraju, MLA for Dasarahalli constituency, and S.R. Vishwanath, MLA for Yelahanka constituency, respectively.

Mr. Muniraju had questioned the proceedings initiated against him on a private complaint alleging misuse of his official position for securing land documents in connection with a land purchased by him at Kereguddadahalli in Chikkabanavara in Bengaluru.

However, the court said there was no case for criminal proceedings as the matter was civil in nature.

Mr. Vishwanath had questioned the proceedings initiated against him for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income during 2009-10, and holding two offices of profit as an employee of HAL and as a member of a zilla panchayat during 2000-2005.

Charges

The Yelahanka police had registered a case for holding two offices of profit and violating elections norms.

However, the court said that the special court had taken cognisance against Mr. Vishwanath though the Speaker had refused to grant sanction for his prosecution, and the case registered by the Yelahanka police was not a cognizable offence.

