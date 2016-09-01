If declared a butterfly conservation reserve, the Dorisanipalya Jallary Reserve Forest will be the first such reserve in the state and perhaps in the country. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

More than 124 species of butterflies are found in the 91-acre Dorisanipalya Jallary Reserve Forest, off Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. Photo: Sudhakara Jain

Bengaluru: Fluttering with distinctive red and yellow stripes amongst the verdant green of the Western Ghats, the Southern Bird Wing butterfly was in-principle approved to become the “state butterfly”.

The proposal for the state butterfly – make Karnataka the second state after Maharashtra chose the Blue Mormon butterfly a year ago – was given approval from the State Wildlife Board during its meeting on Wednesday, said B. Ramanath Rai, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment.

The proposal had been sent by Sanjay Mohan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research and Utilisation). “We short-listed a few butterflies and chose the Southern Bird Wing as the colours of the butterfly match the red and yellow of the Karnataka Flag,” he said.

The Southern Bird Wing is the largest butterfly in India, with the females growing up to 190mm in length. Primarily endemic in South India, it is found in abundance in the state.

“As it is easily sighted, we can hope that more people become aware of the importance of butterflies in the eco-system. These are important pollinators, and their preservation is necessary for the eco-system,” said Nitin R., an entomologist with the National Centre for Biological Sciences.

However, he said there could be a downside to this, particularly as the declaration of “state butterfly” does not come with the additional protection. With this particular butterfly shooting to prominence, there could be a chance of the colourful creature being targeted and becoming collectibles.