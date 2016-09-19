A 25-year old woman allegedly drove her car in a reckless manner on Nandidurg Road and hit a car and two other vehicles on Sunday night. According to R.T. Nagar traffic police, around 10.15 p.m on Sunday, Shalini (25) was riding her car and two of her friends were also present in the vehicle.

"When the vehicle was coming on Nandidurg Road, Shalini allegedly crashed against the vehicles and sped away. Another motorist, who was with his wife, chased and caught her," said a policeman.

A senior police officer said that they have recieved a complaint. "The girl will undergo a test to check if she had consumed alcohol." The R.T. Nagar traffic police have registered a case and investigation is on.