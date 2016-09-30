Two students from a city-based business management school were killed on the spot when the two-wheeler they were riding in lost control and rammed into a compound wall of a house in Yelahanka in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Adarsha Vasudeva (23), and Isaq Antony (24) from Sambharam College. The deceased are native of Kerala and were staying in a rented apartment in Yelahanka New Town.

According to the police, the duo was returning home after visiting a friend when the incident occurred. Adarsha, who was riding the motocycle in rash and negligent manner, lost control and rammed into a compound wall while negotiating a curve.

In the impact, a part of the compound wall collapsed. The duo sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Passers-by, who noticed the accident, informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. The motorcycle was completely mangled. The police have registered a case.