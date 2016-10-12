A businessman from Chennai was killed while three others were injured when the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a median on Nice Road near Kengeri on Tuesday morning.

Parthiban (27), a realtor by profession, and his friends, Santosh, Gowtham and Ashok, were driving home from Goa. Around 6.20 a.m., Santosh, who was driving the car, rammed into a median on Nice Road. According to the police, they were speeding and on impact the car turned turtle.

Parthiban, who was sitting next to the driver, died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries. Passers-by alerted the Kengeri traffic police who shifted the passengers to a nearby hospital where Parthiban was declared brought dead. His friends, also from Chennai, are being treated for injuries sustained and are said to be out of danger.

The Kengeri police have taken up a case against Santosh under death due to negligence.