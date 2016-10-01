BJP Central leadership may discuss concerns regarding brigade next week

The newly formed Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, an apolitical forum for organising backward classes and Dalits, is set to flex its muscles from Saturday by holding its first district-level convention in Haveri.

The brigade, which is being spearheaded by senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, is going ahead with its first formal public programme despite concerns and apprehensions by a section of leaders within the party who are close to State president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

While Mr. Eshwarappa insists the brigade would politically help the BJP by acting as an alternative to the Congress’ Ahinda (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits), Mr. Yeddyurappa followers argue that such programmes should be held only under the party banner. Political commentators interpret this as an issue which boils down to one-upmanship between Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Yeddyurappa. While Mr. Yeddyurappa has already established himself as a Lingayat strongman, Mr. Eshwarappa, who hails from the backward classes, is now trying to build a broader political constituency beyond party limits.

In fact, the first ever opposition to the plan to launch the brigade came from Mr. Yeddyurappa, who publicly stated the party’s line that its leaders should hold such programmes only under the party banner.

Speculation is also rife that some party old-timers too lent moral support to the formation of the brigade. Despite Mr. Eshwarappa’s assurance that the brigade would improve the party’s political prospects, the party Central leadership is believed to have some concerns related to organisational issues.

According to sources, BJP national organising general secretary Ram Lal, who will be visiting Karnataka next week, is likely to hold talks with Mr. Eshwarappa and other leaders to address some of the concerns.