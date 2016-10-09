The Upparpet police have registered a rape case against a BJP member in connection with an allegation made by a 42-year-old woman that the politician had raped her.According to the police, the complaint was filed in the court by the woman and the case was forwarded to the Upparpet police station by the 9th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.

The woman alleged that Venkatesh Maurya had promised to get her grants from the government.

“We have registered a case and are investigating it. She has claimed that the incident took place around six years ago. There is also some financial dispute between Venkatesh and the complainant,” said a policeman attached to the Upparpet station.