‘The aim is to bring about 360 degree awareness on solid waste management’

The defining image of Swachh Bharat on October 2 has always been people sweeping the streets. But this narrow view, according to members of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Round Table, is a very minimalist understanding of the mission.

“There is so much more to solid waste management (SWM) in the city. What we aim to do is to bring about 360 degree awareness on SWM as part of the Swachhata Divas on October 2,” said Archana Prasad Kashyap, of the SWM Round Table.

She is one of the organisers of the Bengaluru Swachh Utsav to he held in collaboration with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday. More than 60 wards have organised a range of events that include jathas, walkathons, skits by children, and kiosks creating awareness on solid waste management on Sunday.

The events organised include multiple kiosks with volunteers creating awareness on segregation of waste at source as per the 2-Bin, 1-Bag model and compost at home techniques.

Many wards have also organised talks by resource persons on topics such as organic terrace gardening and sustainable menstruation.

Other residents’ welfare associations have organised hackthon-like events where groups of residents will be provided with data and maps of their blocks and wards. Participants will study them to come up with solution sets to improve daily door-to-door collection in the area.

With the mantra, ‘Catch them young’ in mind, organisers have activities for children too. They will be encouraged to write postcards to popular brands for responsible packaging on chips and chocolates, as most of what is currently being used cannot be recycled.

