The Rajgopal Nagar police have arrested a group of 11 persons who had robbed the owner of a wine store in Rajagopal Nagar on October 5.

According to the police, the accused gained entry into Kapila Wines owner’s house on the pretext of conducting election census and overpowered the family members before tying their hands and legs. The accused later beat up the victim and ransacked the house. They took away gold and silver valuables worth Rs. 5 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused from their native place, Mandya.

Upon questioning it was revealed that one of the accused, Prem Kumar, had learnt when he was jail that the owner of the wine store had kept money in his house. He was told by his jail-mate Krishnegowda that the victim had Rs. 2 crore cash in the house.

Prem Kumar, who was recently released on bail, hatched a plan for robbery and along with ten of his associates attacked the house.

The accused are habitual offenders, with a dozen of criminal cases pending against them in the state, a senior police officer said.