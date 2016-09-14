About 50,000 tonnes of waste per year

Leaves falling off trees generate approximately 50,000 tonnes of waste per year.

This can be converted to fertiliser, but this resource is mostly being ignored, say experts.

“There is no reason for this particular type of waste to travel 30 kilometres out of the city to a wet waste composting unit. This only adds to transportation cost and defeats the very purpose of waste segregation as well as prevents the garden waste from being put to better use without much trouble,” says N.S. Ramakanth, member, Solid Waste Management Round Table.

“I have suggested several times that the garden waste be handled at the ward-level itself. All that is needed is to invest in some shredders,” says Mr. Ramakanth.