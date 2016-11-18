The Confederation of Indian Industry – Institute of Quality will host a summit on ‘Quality in education’ on Friday and Saturday in the city with the theme ‘Preparing thinking institutions for the knowledge era’. The summit will be attended by educators from government, private and aided schools from across the country.

Topics such as curriculum for the 21st century; pedagogical experiences; achieving quality at scale; the evolution of learning spaces and teachers; and teacher education and teaching practices will be covered. The Hindu is the media partner for the event and Tata ClassEdge the knowledge partner.

For details and registration, call 9900509944.