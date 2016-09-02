A 20-year-old PU student fell under the wheels of a BMTC bus while trying to board it near Vidyanagar stop at Hebbagodi on Thursday morning. As Suresh Gokhale was getting in, the bus started moving, following which he lost balance and fell.

A few passengers who noticed the boy slipping under the bus, shouted in alarm but it was too late. Fearing people’s outcry, the driver abandoned the bus and fled the scene.

Passengers rushed Suresh, who was bleeding heavily, to a near-by private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Hebbagodi police seized the bus and efforts are on to nab the driver who is on the run. Suresh lived in Hebbagodi and often commuted to Spoorthi College by buses plying between Kempe Gowda bus stand and Anekal, said the police.