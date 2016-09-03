Activists of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Bharatiya Dalit Sene and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) took out a procession in the town on Saturday demanding suspension of a senior official of the Social Welfare Department.

The members who took out a procession from Nachiketa Nilay to Zilla Panchayat office, where they held a dharna, demanded that disciplinary inquiry must be initiated against Nagaraj, joint director of the Department, for his alleged role in funds embezzlement. Mr. Nagaraj is spoiling the hostel system in the district, the protesters alleged.

A high-level inquiry must be ordered about the large-scale misappropriation of funds, they said in a memorandum submitted to the district in-charge Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra.

KRRS district convener K. Srinivas Gowda and KRV district president M.R. Chetanbabu were present.