As many as 35 people from various organisations were detained on Thursday for attempting to stage a protest outside the Reserve Bank of India head office on Nrupatunga Road against the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

The protesters who arrived at the bank were about to start agitating when the police bundled them in a bus and took them to CAR grounds on Mysuru Road.

The protest was organised by AICCTU, New Socialist Alternative Peoples’ Solidarity Concerns, Street Hawkers Association and Karnataka Tamil Makkal Aaikyam, among others.