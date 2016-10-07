The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated against V. Somanna, MLC, following the orders of the special court, which had directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on a disproportionate assets complaint.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the interim order after preliminary hearing on the petition filed by Mr. Somanna. The petition claimed that though the special court had only directed the ACB to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, the ACB had registered an FIR, which was not contemplated in the law as the special court had not ordered for a full-fledged investigation. The petitioner claimed that there was no material before the special court for proceeding further.