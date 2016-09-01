Allege harassment by Education Department officials

Students studying in private schools that follow the State board may have to put in extra effort to get their textbooks in the next academic year. Citing logistical reasons, private school managements have decided not to buy textbooks from the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS).

D. Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that managements had taken this decision as they are being harassed by officials of the Education Department during the process of distributing textbooks among students.

He alleged that managements have to bribe officials and make multiple trips to get the textbooks.

He also said that schools are asked to pay money in advance for the textbooks. “Later, if we want more books, we do not get them. And, if we have extra books, we are not allowed to return them,” he alleged.

Many schools have communicated have intimated the respective Block Education Officers about this decision. Education officers said they will look into the matter.