Apart from obvious violation, is the poor construction quality among the reasons for the collapse of the building in Bellandur on Wednesday? A private structural consultancy firm, Civil Aid Technologies, has been called in by the BBMP to submit a report on the structure as well as construction material used.

Aprima facieexamination of the collapsed structure had led many officials to believe that the concrete was low grade: dry, brittle and easily turned to dust. “The sanction was given last year, and yet the building had come up almost to the finishing stage. Clearly, the cement used has not been cured properly. Everything was done in a hurry,” said an official.

M.S. Sudarshan, senior director of Civil Aid, said material sampling and design checks would be done on Friday. The firm had previously been deployed by the BBMP to submit a report on collapses. However, their recommendations seem to have been so far ignored. “There is a need to regulate quality by making it mandatory for a qualified structural consultant to certify the building. If there is lacunae, the engineer can be taken to task — while, it would also make it mandatory for the contractor to follow the norms laid down by the engineer,” he said.

The BBMP does not monitor quality, and instead places responsibility on the architects. “There should be an independent body to monitor quality — like how it is being done abroad. Just producing a stability certificate, which can be obtained through crook too, is not enough,” said Naresh Narasimhan, architect, who also sought for registering contractors to make them accountable for lapses in quality.