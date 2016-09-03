The Sanjay Nagar police nabbed David Kumar (30) on Saturday four days after he escaped from the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara.

David, who had taken shelter in a small passage near a garage in Hebbal, was rounded up by a team of police. He tried to escape but was nabbed after a hot chase, a senior police officer said.

David was sentenced to four years and was about to complete his term. On August 31, at around 8 a.m., a Tempo carrying vegetables to the prison’s kitchen arrived and unloaded the goods. As usual, the undertrials were allowed to access the kitchen for refreshments. David seized the opportunity and sneaked onto the tempo and hid himself under the heap of gunny bags before it left the premises by 8.45 a.m. The incident came to light on Tuesday evening during the routine roll call. The jail staff sounded a red alert and searched for David and then analysed the CCTV footage to confirm that he had escaped in the Tempo.

The police said, “Though he was set to complete his four-year sentence, David had pending cases of robbery and theft. He was lodged at a cell in the undertrial barrack at tower-2. He always preferred to stay aloof. He was also undergoing psychiatric treatment at the jail hospital and thus he was allowed to wear civil clothes.”